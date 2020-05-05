Joe Scarborough called President Donald Trump “detached from reality” over his latest rage tweets targeting critics of his coronavirus response.

Trump went on an furious tweetstorm early Tuesday morning blasting a negative ad about his leadership from “The Lincoln Project.” The organization is a collective of Never Trump conservatives including Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who Trump targeted with multiple personal insults.

Scarborough, who Trump attacked yesterday with a dredged-up conspiracy theory, kicked off Morning Joe with an exasperated reaction to the president’s tweets.

“I keep waiting for the president to wake up, grow up, be responsible. He just can’t do it,” Scarborough said. “Instead of working through the weekend, he was rage tweeting. Instead of working last night, he was rage tweeting. This is one of the things that he was rage tweeting against. Again, it’s the truth. He rage tweets against the truth.”

The show continued by discussing the Lincoln Project’s ad and how Trump is “not even following his own guidelines” in response to the the ongoing health crisis. Scarborough focused on Trump’s lack of active leadership and his bizarre statements throughout the pandemic.

This is just a president who has been lying to the American people, who has been telling the American people from the start that this was just one person from China. It was going to go away. This was just 11 people. Soon, it is going to be down to zero. This was just 15 people. Soon, it’ll be down to five and probably zero. This is going to go away magically. It is going away like magic. This is a guy that said, ‘Hey, try hydroxychloroquine,’ or whatever it is. Kept rambling on and on about that until his own government agencies had to say, ‘Don’t take that. It causes heart damage. Consult your doctor.’ The next day, he moved to disinfectants. He moved to putting lights inside of people. The government had to say, ‘Don’t do that. This will cause danger.’ The same week, he was saying, “Oh, I don’t think this is going to come back in the fall. Of course, the scientists and the doctors, the nurses, that was the same thing as the president saying it was going to magically go away in April.

“The president is detached from reality,” Scarborough said.

