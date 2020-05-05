President Donald Trump did not take kindly to a new political ad put forth by a group of anti-Trump Republican operatives that calls themselves The Lincoln Group, leading to a flurry of 1 a.m. tweets that included a number of personal and playground taunts.

The 60-second spot was published yesterday and paints the White House reaction to the coronavirus pandemic in the least charitable way. It opens with the phrase “It’s mourning in America,” which is a play off of President Ronald Reagan’s famous television spot in 1984 which opened with “It’s morning in America.”

Trump dismissed the group behind the spot as “a group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first-timer, 4 years ago,” before claiming they had “no imagination” by copying Reagan’s famous line.

What follows is not so much a defense of his own leadership amid a coronavirus outbreak that has, to date, caused the deaths of nearly 70,000 Americans (with projections that could nearly double that.) Instead, Trump employed his classic “best defense is a good offense” approach that mocked and taunted various members of The Lincoln Group, the team behind the damning political spot. Trump tweeted:

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….get even for all of their many failures. You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

….lost for Evan “McMuffin” McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to “O”, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Trump’s resolution to “They’re all LOSERS” sort of sums up his political position on this, but he also took a particular hit at George Conway, husband to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

Moonface “is a medical sign in which the face develops a rounded appearance due to fat deposits on the sides of the face.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]