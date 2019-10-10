The Southern District of New York held a press conference on Thursday where they revealed the two associates of Rudy Giuliani that were indicted on Thursday were arrested as they apparently tried to flee the country.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both of whom reportedly worked with Giuliani on his efforts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, were arrested last night and charged with campaign finance violations. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman held a press conference to outline the indictment of the two men, and intriguingly, he mentioned that Parnas and Fruman were arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport “as they were about to board an international flight with one-way tickets.”

“The defendants broke the law to gain political influence while avoiding disclosure of who was actually making the donations and where the money was coming from,” Berman said. “They saw political influence not only to advance their own financial interests, but to advance the political interests of at least one foreign official: a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.”

After Berman went through Parnas and Frumans’ straw donor scheme and their coordination with former congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), he said the investigation is “continuing” before turning the conference over to FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney. Sweeney confirmed that Parnas and Fruman were arrested as they tried to leave the United States, and he also elaborated on the status of two co-defendants related to their case.



