Two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly helped with the Ukraine investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, have been arrested on campaign finance charges.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were both “donors to a pro-Trump fundraising committee,” were “arrested late Wednesday on criminal charges of violating campaign finance rules and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.”

“The men’s nationalities were unclear, though both were believed to have been born in former Soviet republics,” the Journal reported, adding that the two men “gave $325,000 to the primary pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, through an LLC called Global Energy Producers” in May 2018.

“The Campaign Legal Center, a transparency advocacy group, filed a complaint with the FEC in July 2018 calling on the commission to investigate whether Messrs. Parnas and Fruman had violated campaign-finance laws by using an LLC to disguise the source of their donations,” explained the Journal‘s report.

USA Today further reported that “Parnas and Fruman drew the congressional spotlight because they helped arrange a January meeting in New York between Giuliani and Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko.”

Last year, Parnas posted pictures of himself with President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. on his Facebook account, and both Parnas and Fruman have reportedly had breakfast with the president and his son.

Watch CNN’s breaking news about the arrests above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com