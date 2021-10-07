Sean Hannity to ‘Swamp Creature’ Mitch McConnell: Act Like a Conservative Leader or ‘Step Aside’

Sean Hannity is none too pleased with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which he made abundantly clear during Wednesday night’s airing of Hannity.

As Congress plays a game of chicken with raising a debt ceiling so that the federal government can ostensibly pay off bills of past spending, much of which came from the Trump administration. McConnell appears to have been the first to blink, as he suggested a short-term solution that literally “kicks the can” of this crucial fiscal issue a month or so down the road.

While McConnell may have done the responsible thing in presenting a solution — and keeping the federal government open — it did not please Hannity. At all.

The Fox News prime time host is a dyed-in-the-wool conservative and one of the biggest promoters of former President Donald Trump. However, some true conservatives would say that those are mutually exclusive qualities. That is a post for another day.

Nonetheless, Hannity laced into McConnell, saying that “radical Democrats” on Capitol Hill “have a brand-new hero with their multitrillion-dollar socialist agenda” now stalled in Congress: “Senate Minority leader Mitch Mcconnell throwing Democrats a lifeline.”

Hannity continued his show open which he neatly summed by calling out McConnell: “you need to stop being a swamp creature, and if you want to be a conservative leader, you need to start acting like one, and if you can’t do that, you really do need to step aside because God only knows what will happen in reconciliation.”

The intraparty political dynamic here is notable, if not fascinating. McConnell has long been motivated to return to his role as Senate Majority Leader, yet he remains at odds with Trump, who is still trying very much to hold his grasp as the leader of the Republican party.

GOP Civil War is a persistent and well-worn cliche that is never entirely true OR false. Nonetheless, Hannity coming out so forcefully against the Minority Leader does not make his political life any easier.

Watch above via Fox News.

