On Thursday, Sebastian Gorka explained why he blocks so many people on Twitter with all of the nuance and sophistication political observers have come to expect from him.

The former White House aide attended President Donald Trump‘s social media summit yesterday, drawing headlines from his red hot clash with Brian Karem of CNN. In a moment that was slightly less combative but still worth noting, Voice of America’s Steve Herman approached Gorka to ask him why he blocks thousands of journalists and other people on Twitter if he supposedly believes in not blocking people.

“I block whoever I want to,” Gorka answered. “I block 16,000 people because they’re asshats.”

Herman, who is blocked by Gorka, then asked: “am I an asshat?”

“If I blocked you, yeah,” Gorka responded.

Well…there you have it. In any case, the president is pleased.

