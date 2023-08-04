Second House Republican Guest-Hosts Newsmax Show: ‘Good Evening, Folks’

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) guest-hosted Friday’s edition of Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax. In doing so he became at least the second current member of Congress to host the program.

The highly unusual sight of a current lawmaker filling in for cable news hosts has become not so unusual on Newsmax, which previously tapped Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to fill in for Greg Kelly.

“Good evening, folks,” Fallon began. “I’m Congressman Pat Fallon, guest-hosting tonight for a great American, Greg Kelly.”

Fallon then launched into a preview of the show’s topics for the evening.

The congressman’s introduction was more straightforward than Gaetz’s back in May, which perhaps demonstrated at least some awareness of the arrangement.

“You’re on the right channel,” Gaetz told viewers. “If you’re confused, your eyes are not failing you, and Greg Kelly did not suddenly get better hair.”

Not everyone at Newsmax is thrilled by members of Congress hosting shows on the network.

“I was surprised seeing a sitting member of Congress hosting a network show,” a source who works at Newsmax told Mediaite in May. “Worst idea I’ve heard in a long time.”

Fallon’s appearance on Newsmax went more smoothly than a live hit he did as a guest on the network back in December.

In that instance, an episode of America’s Agenda was momentarily derailed by an audio malfunction that made it seem as if Fallon had cheered a deadly mass shooting.

Watch above via Newsmax.

