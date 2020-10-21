Fox News’ Bill Hemmer spoke with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about the ongoing covid relief talks and asked him, “Is this real or are you chasing a unicorn on this deal?”

Meadows brought up the talks between Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin and acknowledged, “Many senators are real concerned with some of the policy differences that we have in addition to the money.”

“Republican senators, right?” Hemmer asked.

Meadows said yes.

Hemmer remarked, “I don’t know what you can pass in the Senate now. I don’t know what could be reconciled in the House at this late date.”

Meadows said the president is “willing to lean into this” and blamed Pelosi for not being willing to reach an agreement “just for political reasons.”

“I don’t think our chances get better after election. I think the next 24 to 48 hours will tell us a whole lot,” he said.

“Here’s what it appears to be. Am I wrong?” Hemmer said. “It just seems like it’s BS. It just seems like each side’s giving cover to get past the next debate, maybe even past this election, and that’s when the rubber will hit the road. Am I wrong about that?”

Meadows took issue with that and argued the White House has made a number of offers but Pelosi won’t “take yes for an answer.”

