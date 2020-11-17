Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pressed Mark Zuckerberg on why Steve Bannon hasn’t been kicked off of Facebook for his threatening rhetoric against Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Chris Wray.

As Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Blumenthal expressed his concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media in the aftermath of the 2020 election. After that, Blumenthal addressed Facebook’s community standards on violent speech, and he invoked Bannon’s recent online declaration that he wants Fauci and Wray to have their heads mounted on pikes outside of the White House.

Blumenthal noted that Twitter removed Bannon’s video over his remarks, so he asked Zuckerberg “how many times is Steve Bannon allowed to call for the murder of government officials before Facebook suspends his account?” Zuckerberg answered that Facebook also took down Bannon’s video for violating their community standards, but “having a content violation does not automatically mean your account gets taken down.”

“The number of strikes vary depending on the type of offense,” Zuckerberg continued. “So if people are posting terrorist content or child exploitation content, then first time they do it we’ll take down their account. For other things, it is multiple [strikes].”

“Will you commit to taking down Steve Bannon’s account?” Blumenthal asked.

Senator, no,” Zuckerberg answered. “That’s not what our policies suggest we should do in this case.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

