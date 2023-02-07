Senator Tim Scott Promises to NOT Applaud for Biden if He Touts Shooting Down Spy Balloon at SOTU

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) declared that he would not give President Joe Biden any credit at the State of the Union for the way in which he handled China’s spy balloon.

Scott spoke to Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday, groaning about the Biden administration’s “weakness” in allowing the spycraft to float across the continental United States for days before it was finally brought down.

“You see our adversaries and our competitors — whether its China, Iran, or frankly, Russia — they’re all emboldened by weak leadership from the American president,” Scott said. “This is another indication that China assumes that [Biden] is weak.”

Since the news broke about the spy balloon, Biden told reporters that he initially ordered it to be shot down on Wednesday. Still, he followed his national security team’s recommendation to wait until the balloon could be shot down without the risk of falling debris. Fox News has reported that the Pentagon took steps to mitigate the balloon’s surveillance capabilities before it was shot down.

Kilmeade predicted Biden would bring up his decision to shoot down the balloon as an applause line during the State of the Union. Scott shook his head at this as Kilmeade asked, “will you cheer that?”

Judging by Scott’s answer, he won’t give Biden any props at all because it all came too late.

Absolutely not. It was literally a dereliction of duty to wait six or seven days before he acted. That is not in the American people’s best interest. What’s in our best interest is to take enemy and/or adversaries, take action against them as soon as possible. That did not happen. There’s nothing to cheer about in this situation whatsoever.

