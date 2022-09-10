Shannon Bream Grateful for ‘Female Pioneers’ Ahead of Fox News Sunday Hosting Debut

On Sunday, Fox News anchor and host Shannon Bream will anchor the big desk on Fox News Sunday for the first time as permanent host. She will be the first woman to host the show, which premiered 26 years ago, April 1996.

Fox News announced in August that Bream would be replacing longtime anchor Chris Wallace, who is now with CNN.

Speaking with Politico this weekend, Bream expressed gratitude for “the female pioneers” who led the way.

“I’m grateful for the female pioneers in the world of journalism who fought to clear a path for my generation, so that I can step into this position as the first female host of Fox News Sunday with confidence and humility,” Bream told Politico. “I think anyone who takes the helm at Fox News Sunday has the extraordinary good fortune to build on decades of solid journalism. I’m honored to continue that tradition and add to it.”

Bream told Axios on Saturday that she hopes people will see more than just the Beltway insider view on the show, but also “people around the country that are doing meaningful things, that are bettering their community, that are entertaining Americans in a way that maybe gives them a break from the stresses of their day.”

One of her scheduled guests tomorrow is the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley, who will be joining Bream as the death Queen Elizabeth II continues to dominate the news.

Bream, a graduate of Liberty University, was a practicing attorney before becoming chief legal correspondent with Fox News, and the latest Mar-a-Lago raid filings and manuevering will also feature prominently. It’s a story the anchor has been covering extensively on her nightly show, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream.

After Bream was announced as the new host last month, the 15-year FNC veteran shared on Twitter her journey from a major disappointment early in her career all the way to hosting one of the big Sunday talk shows.

Y'all, I got fired from my first tv job, by a man who told me I was the worst person he'd ever seen on tv. He also told me I'd never make it in this business. I was humiliated. I cried … a lot. I prayed … a lot. That man did me a favor. 1/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 13, 2022

I had much to learn, and as I spent months getting anyone to return an email or a call I watched my tapes and got real with myself. There is always room for improvement, and believe me I needed it. 2/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 13, 2022

I got a healthy serving of humility, and learned that God often allows us to walk through valleys – for our own good. That was also true when I spent years in chronic pain and was ultimately diagnosed with a genetic condition that has no cure. 3/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 13, 2022

God walks with us through our deepest sorrows, and celebrates with us on our mountaintops. Our circumstances may change, but He never will. I'm feeling especially grateful for that this week, and can't wait to start my new adventure on @FoxNewsSunday. 4/4 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 13, 2022

Bream spoke with FNC’s Bret Baier on Friday about the premiere episode.

In addition to the ambassador, guests on the schedule for Bream’s first episode are Republican Senator Tim Scott, Democrat Senator Jon Tester, and former MLB pitcher Andy Pettitte, along with the Sundal paney, which will include Fox’s Peter Doocy and Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

