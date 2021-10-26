White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that one of her staffers is to be left alone as she enjoys her honeymoon.

“If you join the press team, you get married. That’s my promise,” said Psaki during the White House press briefing, eliciting laughter in the room.

Psaki went on to give a shoutout to White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons, who was in the room because, said Psaki, she’s “getting married on Saturday and we’re very excited for her.” There was clapping in response to that news.

“I’m going to have to get creative with the next people who get engaged and married, but I did bring her a sash because everybody liked the sash that [White House Deputy Press Secretary] Chris [Meagher] had so much,” said Psaki, who proceeded to push the sash on Simons, who is getting married to Steven Bernitt, a manager at a real estate firm in Washington, D.C.

“Emilie, who has been a part of the team since the spring and we stole from Congressman Adam Schiff,” said Psaki. “Thank you Adam Schiff again. She came from an intel background. We asked her to become an expert on the economy. She’s gotten her master’s degree in economics and been just an incredible member of the team.”

Finally, Psaki said, “Nobody can call or email Emilie while she’s gone on her honeymoon.”

Adding principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to the do-call list, Psaki said reporters should reach out to anyone but Simons. “Call me, Chris, Karine, any of us,” continued Psaki. “She can throw her phone in the river.”

