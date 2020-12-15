CNBC’s SHepard Smith spoke with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Tuesday night and questioned him on the need for all Americans — especially people in power — following covid safety guidelines.

Smith started out by asking Azar why antibody treatments aren’t being used and, more personally, whether he would hypothetically be able to take them right away if he tested positive tomorrow.

“You should absolutely talk to your doctor and see if it’s right for you. If you have co-morbidities, are 56, you’re at risk of getting into the hospital, you should get on that product as soon as possible,” Azar responded.

Smith also brought up the vaccine rolout and asked directly when there will be enough available out there for the general public.

Azar estimated that “by the end of February, into March,” there will be enough supply out there, while adding that it’s dependent on what governors decide.

After questioning Azar about the need to have enough raw materials for continued vaccine production, Smith brought up the need for continued mitigation in the meantime.

“More Americans are sick, hospitalized, and dying than ever before,” he said. “We are among the worst in all the world statistically, the United States. What, Mr. Secretary, can the federal government do now to slow this spread so we make it to this vaccine?”

Azar went back to talking about the antibody treatments before saying “we all as individuals have to act responsibly, wash our hands, watch our distance, wear our face coverings… stay out of overcrowded indoor setting.”

“I don’t want to belabor a political point, but they’re not even doing any of this at the White House,” Smith said. “We’re hearing words, but the actions speak volumes for those who follow people in power. Can you apply any pressure to the White House and to other leaders in Washington to please set a good example, wear your masks?”

Azar said he’s been at some White House Christmas parties and that “if individuals took their masks off when they were not actively eating or drinking, there were actually military aides and ushers who were telling people to put their masks back on.”

You can watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]