Former Breitbart News CEO and White House aide Steve Bannon predicted that Hillary Clinton will make a third attempt for the presidency in 2020, as he told Fox Business on Monday that the failed 2016 Democratic candidate is “just trying to fit her way” into the race at this point.

While the ex-political insider did not provide any evidence backing his claim, Bannon insisted Clinton will throw her hat into the 2020 ring while arguing that Democrats may have to “throw [Joe] Biden away to get to [Donald] Trump and hope Elizabeth Warren or I even think Hillary Clinton or [Michael] Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here.”

“Hillary Clinton might be back?” Primetime host Trish Regan asked.

“Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he replied. “A meeting this week for a book, she said he’s an illegal president, illegitimate president, he’s a clear and present danger.”

“The Chinese Communist Party is not a clear and present danger. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger. She is running,” Bannon opined. “She’s just throwing to decide how to fit her way in.”

Clinton has made several notable appearances amid the rise of Trump’s Ukraine scandal and the subsequent House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. She also just released a new book on notable women throughout history, titled, The Book of Gusty Women, which is co-authored with her daughter Chelsea Clinton

On Tuesday, Clinton appeared on Good Morning America to describe Trump pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden as “really dangerous.”

“From everything we know — and we don’t know much — this is an experienced person who saw things that bothered him,” she continued. “That’s what the whole whistleblower statute is for. And it is to protect their identity.”

Clinton also appeared on Monday’s edition of the Late Show, telling host Stephen Colbert that America has “a president who doesn’t listen to anybody and doesn’t follow instructions whatsoever, I’m not sure they haven’t just given up on trying to give him any sort of preparation.” She also called out Trump’s “Republican defenders” and his secretary of state — a position Clinton once held — saying Mike Pompeo should “have been one of the very first people to say, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve got to clean this up. You can’t let that stand.’ But we don’t know what he did.”

