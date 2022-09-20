Shocked Sean Hannity Learns ‘Whoopi Goldberg’ Isn’t Her Real Name: ‘I’ve Known Whoopi for Ages!’

Fox News host Sean Hannity couldn’t contain his surprise on live television upon learning that Whoopi Goldberg is a stage name The View host has used for decades.

During a segment featuring Fox News contributors Joe Concha and Leo Terrell, the trio bashed the program.

Earlier in the day, View host Sunny Hostin criticized former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) for not going by her birth name, Nimrata.

“There are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass,” said Hostin, who is of Black and Puerto Rican ancestry.

Hostin’s co-hosts defended Haley.

“Sunny, I don’t think that’s fair, you go by a different name!” Sara Haines pointed out, alluding to the fact Hostin’s given name is Asunción.”

“I didn’t want to be the one to say it,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said. Eventually, Goldberg abruptly ended the conversation.

Concha’s reaction on Hannity later that night was gleeful.

“These are easily the most delicious self-owns that we’ve seen some time,” he said. “Sunny Hostin, who plays the race card from the bottom of the deck more than anyone on television – that’s saying a lot – accusing Nikki Haley of not using her real name when Sunny herself does not use her real name. Or the moderator of this dumpster fire of a program, Whoopi Goldberg, also does not use her real name. It’s actually Caryn Elaine Johnson. Even Joy Behar–”

“Wait, wait a minute,” Hannity interrupted. “I’ve known Whoopi for ages! That’s not–I always thought her name was Whoopi–I had no idea!”

“Yeah, Caryn Elaine Johnson,” Concha reiterated. “And Joy Behar’s real name isn’t Joy, Sean.”

“Her real name is Joyless,” Hannity quipped. “There’s no Joy in that woman.” (Behar’s given name is Josephine.)

Hannity has previously said he’s known Goldberg for a long time. Earlier this year, he defended her after she claimed the Holocaust was “not about race.” She apologized for her remarks and was suspended by ABC.

“I think her apology is sincere,” Hannity said at the time. “I think she’s learned a lot in the process.”

Watch above via Fox News.

