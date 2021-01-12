An angry and unhinged protester heckled Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he addressed last week’s attack on the Capitol during a Tuesday press conference — calling on President Donald Trump supporters to storm his house.

Schumer began by calling on the United States Department of Homeland Security to officially put all members of the pro-Trump mob on a “no fly list” for inciting violence in Capitol.

The senator later doubled down on his push to immediately remove Trump from office, prompting a heckler to walk in front of the camera and spew verbal attacks.

“You anti-Semite, I am glad. I didn’t think that the Trumpsters had it in them. I didn’t think the conservatives did,” she yelled.

“You’re nothing but a coward!” the protester continued before she began to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), likely for also pushing Trump’s removal from office.

The heckler then warned that as long as there is “outrage in our hearts, there will be outrage in the streets,” before telling a man attempting to placate her that she “doesn’t care what you believe in.”

“Did you tell the Capitol Police to stand down? Did you tell them to stand down?” she continued. “Answer the question!”

She then threatened that the Trump supporters who breached the Capitol would be storming Schumer’s house and Pelosi’s house next.

“Shut up! Shut up! Shut the fuck up! Shut the fuck up! This is a waste,” she added before calling Schumer an anti-Semite, a racist, and a sellout.

Eventually, she moved off-camera, but continued to audibly rant in the background as Schumer struggled to continue his remarks.

Watch above, via WIS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]