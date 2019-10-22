Ameshia Cross, a liberal political commentator at Sinclair, accused her colleague Boris Epshteyn of spreading “racist propaganda” with a segment fear mongering about rape and undocumented immigrants.

At issue was a piece of commentary from Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign aide who whose opinion segments air on the hundreds of local news stations owned by Sinclair.

“The liberal obsession with supporting illegal immigration is having extremely scary consequences,” Epshteyn warned in his latest segment, before highlighting cases of undocumented immigrants accused of sex abuse.

“I accept views alternate of my own,” Cross responded in a tweet. “But what I don’t accept is racist propaganda used to create a disturbing, hurtful & inaccurate depiction of an entire group of people.”

“Undocumented immigrants aren’t people we should fear. They aren’t rapists. This rhetoric isn’t helpful,” she added.

I accept views alternate of my own. But what I don’t accept is racist propaganda used to create a disturbing, hurtful & inaccurate depiction of an entire group of people. Undocumented immigrants aren’t people we should fear. They aren’t rapists. This rhetoric isn’t helpful https://t.co/Yngo8d2Rzx — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) October 21, 2019

Epshteyn did not respond directly to Cross, but he tweeted out his segment again after her tweet, restating “the dangers of illegal immigration.”

The former Trump aide has gotten into trouble before for his commentary. Sinclair distanced itself from Epshteyn last year following two controversial segments in which he defended the tear gassing of migrants and promoted anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]