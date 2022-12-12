Fox News host Steve Hilton delivered a monologue completely generated by artificial intelligence, but didn’t inform his audience until he was done.

The host of The Next Revolution decided his A.I.-generated monologue should be about A.I. itself, so Hilton went into a wordy defense of A.I. technology and its potential threat to some jobs.

The monologue began a bit clunky with Hilton introducing himself to his “fellow Americans,” but otherwise, it was a fairly smooth transition from man to machine, at least for this pro-A.I. argument.

Hilton said in part during his generated monologue:

Good evening fellow Americans. I’m Steve Hilton, and I’m here to talk to you tonight about the threat to jobs from artificial intelligence. First, let me address the elephant in the room. Yes, there is a threat to jobs from artificial intelligence but if we’re honest, there are also many opportunities. A.I. is not something to be feared, but something that could be used to our advantage. Think about it. A.I. will alter many of the mundane tasks we have to do every day. This will free us up to focus on more creative and meaningful work. We can use the technology to drive innovation and create new product services and jobs.

Hilton also talked up potential benefits to the education system from A.I. and providing training to those whose jobs could be displaced due to the growing conveniences of technology.

Hilton revealed to viewers that his pro-A.I. bit was written through the program ChatGPT.

“Every word of what you just heard was written by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence program that can do everything from write poems to scripts in the style of anyone, including me,” Hilton said.

Hilton called the “fellow Americans” opening to the segment “a little bit too presidential,” but reviewed the speech as “pretty good, maybe too good.”

“It’s a really big deal for any profession that involves writing — for kids in school, kids in college, A.I. is really is the next revolution,” Hilton said. “We all need to understand it.”

