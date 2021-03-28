SNL Digital Short Raps About Boomers and Covid Vaccines: ‘Voted For Trump But Just For the Taxes, Don’t Believe in Covid, Still Got the Vaxes.’

Saturday Night Live’s digital short offered a musical tribute to baby boomers getting Covid-19 vaccines.

The rap lyrics included plenty of rhymes about economic issues and the pandemic, as cast members dressed as boomers danced around.

“Baby boomers, greatest generation, got all the money, now we got the vaccination.”

“Crash the economy three whole times, but when it comes to the vax, we the first in line.”

“Voted for Trump but just for the taxes, don’t believe in Covid, still got the vaxes.”

“Pfizer, Moderna, I know you wanna get one, but you gotta wait your turn-a.”

“Job, retired. Climate denier. License expired. But we still on fire!”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

