Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update took a swipe at Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who poked fun at himself at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week over his much-criticized trip to Cancun, Mexico during the winter storm that caused devastating power outages in his state.

“Tomorrow night Donald Trump will give the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference. For a preview of Trump’s speech, give your grandpa cocaine,” SNL Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost began.

“Senator Ted Cruz, who is always the kill in F-Marry-Kill, taped his half-hour special at the CPAC this week. Here is a sample of his killer set,” Jost continued.

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It’s not as nice as Cancun,” Cruz stated in the clip.

“Yeah, no, you don’t do that,” Jost scolded. “No. You are not in on the joke. It is not for you to enjoy.”

“What grown man yells ‘Orlando is awesome’?” Jost continued. “You hear a grown man yell, ‘Orlando is awesome!’ you should probably check his hard drive.”

