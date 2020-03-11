So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer

If you thought Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars was surreal, wait until you see tonight’s big surprise from Fox’s hit reality competition series The Masked Singer.

During the show, “Bear” performed the Sir Mix-a-Lot classic “Baby Got Back.” You can watch that video above.

When Sarah Palin was later unmasked, the audience, host Nick Cannon, and all the hosts were pretty damn surprised.

And just to round things out, here’s an unmasked Sarah Palin performing “Baby Got Back” again:

