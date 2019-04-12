Trump Sparks Outrage for Video Mixing Ilhan Omar Speech with 9/11 Footage: ‘Willfully Endangering’ Her Life

After President Donald Trump posted a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent remarks about 9/11 with footage of the attacks from that horrifying day on Twitter Friday, some on Twitter accused Trump of putting Omar’s life in danger.

The President is actively and willfully endangering the life of a member of Congress. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 12, 2019

A man was charged last week with trying to kill Omar. He is a Trump supporter. A few months ago another man, Cesay Sayoc, was arrested for sending functional mail bombs to nearly a dozen people Trump has targeted. They wont rest until Ilhan Omar is dead. https://t.co/MXxgoIsrtU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 12, 2019

Dear @Jack & @Twitter, Does incitement to violence against a black, Muslim, female member of Congress violate your terms of service? Asking for 1.7 billion friends… https://t.co/1UBqwflx7A — Arsalan Iftikhar (@TheMuslimGuy) April 12, 2019

Others pointed to how Trump made his own comments on September 11 boasting about the height of his building:

If the hit against Ilhan Omar is that she wasn’t respectful or solemn enough in describing 9/11, it should be noted that Trump has frequently lied and exaggerated facts about 9/11 for the sake of political and personal expediency.https://t.co/u1diNgLMpshttps://t.co/aFrkRjTuU1 https://t.co/j6c8ygU12e — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 12, 2019

Reminder that @realDonaldTrump bragged about his building now being the tallest in Manhattan the day the twin towers came down: https://t.co/m0vld6U3vb https://t.co/ocQyTh1G7k — Jenny from the Vox (@jenn_ruth) April 12, 2019

This is the man who could not help bragging in a TV interview on 9/11 that a building he owned near the World Trade Center was now the tallest building in downtown Manhattan after the WTC’s destruction https://t.co/aFU3kqTE3K https://t.co/hM9KOLOwsU — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) April 12, 2019

Since the president is tweeting out 9/11 footage, here’s a clip of him *ON* 9/11 talking about how now he owned the tallest building in the area since the towers fell. pic.twitter.com/BM403PspDi — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 12, 2019

In addition to the video which mixed Omar’s speech to CAIR with images of 9/11, Trump added in all-caps: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com