Trump Sparks Outrage for Video Mixing Ilhan Omar Speech with 9/11 Footage: ‘Willfully Endangering’ Her Life

By Julio RosasApr 12th, 2019, 6:56 pm

After President Donald Trump posted a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent remarks about 9/11 with footage of the attacks from that horrifying day on Twitter Friday, some on Twitter accused Trump of putting Omar’s life in danger.

Others pointed to how Trump made his own comments on September 11 boasting about the height of his building:

In addition to the video which mixed Omar’s speech to CAIR with images of 9/11, Trump added in all-caps: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

