Rep. Crenshaw Rips Rep. Omar’s Response to 9/11 Comments Backlash: ‘Don’t Play the Victim Card’

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) did not hold back with his criticism of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) response to her recent comments about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

In an interview with NBC, Crenshaw said the clip that went viral on social media was not taken out of context — which many have suggested — and it was right for people to call it out.

“All Representative Omar had to do is really, I don’t know, explain herself,” Crenshaw said. “[She can] say whatever she wants, say she didn’t mean it, I don’t know. Diffuse the situation, but don’t double down, alright. Don’t play the victim card. Don’t start making accusations of me. I just think that was uncalled for.”

He also said this recent situation that has dominated the news cycle has been “the height of partisanship.”

Crenshaw has taken some heat for giving his two cents on Omar’s comments:

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as “some people who did something”. Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Omar then accused Crenshaw of trying to incite violence against her, which the Navy SEAL veteran rebuffed.

“1. I never called you un-American. 2. I did not incite any violence against you. 3. You described an act of terrorism on American soil that killed thousands of innocent lives as ‘some people did something.’ It’s still unbelievable, as is your response here,” he replied on Twitter.

Watch below, via NBC and @RepDanCrenshaw:

This week was a new low in partisanship & dishonesty. I watched in disbelief as some covered for Omar by coming after me with lies & absurd claims that I don’t support 9/11 victims. Full NBC int: pic.twitter.com/sVXvzHDPnP — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 12, 2019

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com