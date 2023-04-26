Tucker Carlson seemed to be lying low after his firing from Fox News, but he has finally emerged and broken his silence about his forced “retirement.”

The former Fox host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was spotted living the good life, riding in a revved-up golf cart with his wife in Boca Grande, Florida, where he owns a $5.5 mill beach home. It’s been just two days since Fox’s shock announcement that the network and Carlson had “agreed to part ways.” Carlson was reportedly blindsided by the firing, telling his Friday audience he would be back Monday. That never happened.

Tucker Carlson reveals his future plans https://t.co/wJ6flwxiP2 pic.twitter.com/xEtf7Pcm0L — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 26, 2023

The Daily Mail touted an exclusive first interview with Carlson since he was let go.

The publication said it learned that Carlson “spent Tuesday huddling with right-hand man Justin Wells — who lost his executive producer gig — as the cable news veterans plotted their next move.”

Describing Carlson as appearing “gleeful,” Daily Mail quoted the former host as saying, “Retirement is going great so far.”

Carlson told Daily Mail, “I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” and said his future plans included “Appetizers plus entree.”

Carlson lost his primetime spot at Fox just a week after the network settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. His emails and text messages released during discovery, in which he called women the C-word — including, reportedly, a Fox executive — may have helped lead to his ouster, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Also blamed for his termination, Carlson’s promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection and two lawsuits filed against Fox by Carlson’s former booker and executive producer Abby Grossberg. She is alleging workplace discrimination and a hostile work environment related to working on Carlson’s show.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade has been filling the 8 p.m. time slot amid much speculation on who will permanently replace Carlson.

