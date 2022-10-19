Stacy Abrams Connects Abortion Rights to Inflation: ‘Having a Child is Absolutely an Economic Issue’

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Wednesday connected the issue of abortion rights to inflation.

During MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mike Barnicle, a contributor to the network, noted to Abrams that, for voters ahead of next month’s midterms, inflation is a bigger issue than abortion.

“You’re running for governor of Georgia. I would assume, maybe incorrectly, but while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest to voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that,” he said. “What can a governor, what could you do as governor, to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues that they’re confronted with?”

Abrams answered that the issues of inflation and abortion aren’t mutually exclusive.

But let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. And so these are — it’s important for us to have both-and conversations. We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out. We also have to talk about what a governor can do. A governor can address housing prices. A governor can address the cost of education. A governor can put money into the pockets of everyday hard-working Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That’s what I talk about on the trail and that’s what’s resonating. But let’s not pretend that women, half the population, especially those of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. The only politicians who see it as simply another cultural conversation. It is a real, biological and economic-imperative conversation that women need to have.

Watch above via MSNBC.

