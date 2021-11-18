MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle dismissed Antifa on Thursday as a “boogeyman” during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

During a segment on Stephanie Ruhle Reports, Ruhle pressed Mace on her vote against a House-passed resolution on Wednesday that censured Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and stripped him of his committee assignments for tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.

Ruhle asked Mace, “Why are you okay with that?”

Mace fired back, “I’m not okay with that, quite frankly.”

She continued:

What Congressman Gosar posted, the anime video, is disgusting, it’s reprehensible. He should have already taken responsibility for it and apologized not only to AOC but every member of Congress. Someone’s going to get hurt. I’m someone who gets threats from the far-right and the far-left. But I also respect the constitution and the Constitution says that we’ve got to follow the rules of the House and the House rules say there has to be an investigation and has to have involvement from the Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics, or OCE. That hasn’t been done yet.

Mace went on to say that “if this were strictly a condemnation vote or a censure vote, I believe the outcome would have been different.”

“There would have been more Republican support,” she said. “But because it included stripping a member of their committee assignments, this was a bit different this time and hasn’t been done except for one time before earlier in this session and so it was a different vote. Censure solely would have been, you would have had more support there.”

In February, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was stripped of her committee assignments due to her troubling past with rhetoric and conspiracy theories.

“It’s disgusting and no one should be condoning this kind of thing because there’s — the divisiveness we see on both sides of the aisle in this country, and I’ve been a victim of that divisiveness, is not okay. It shouldn’t be accepted by anyone on the Left or the Right.”

Mace reiterated that she would have voted for the resolution had it only been a censure. Saying that she’s been threatened while a member of Congress, she pointed out that she has to carry a concealed firearm whenever she’s back home. Earlier this year, her South Carolina home was vandalized with pro-Antifa graffiti.

Ruhle asked about Jan. 6, and Mace responded there are investigations of it by federal agencies and the House and Senate. She lamented, “We had a hearing a couple weeks ago with the FBI and I learned that we don’t track cases of violence of Antifa, right? I mean, there’s lots of violence, domestic terrorism and foreign terrorism in this country.”

Ruhle interjected, “But Antifa is this sort of abstract boogeyman word that we keep hearing on the other side. You can clearly see…”

“I don’t think it is,” Mace interrupted, rebutting Ruhle’s characterization of Antifa.

Ruhle asked, “What specific event are you talking about that you believe Antifa committed that should be investigated? Because I can tell you January 6th, we all saw it. We know it. What event you are talking about?

“Yeah, 100 percent,” replied Mace. “But we’ve all seen the cities that have been destroyed by violence and by rioting in my own district in Charleston, South Carolina, in May of 2020. We had riots that destroyed millions of dollars of businesses down King Street in Charleston. We’ve seen it in cities across the country. We want to make sure that all violence is held to the same standard…”

Ruhle tried to interrupt, but Mace continued, “I’ve read about Antifa and them organizing these kind of events, so I don’t want to say it’s a boogeyman. I mean, there were, I guess, symbolism that they use. That symbolism was used on my house when it was spray-painted this summer. This is the thing that, you know, violence in this country shouldn’t be partisan, shouldn’t be Left or Right.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com