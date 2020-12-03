Stephen Colbert Goes OFF on Trump Following ‘Impotent’ Facebook Speech: ‘You’re a Petty, Angry Man Desperate for Validation’

Stephen Colbert tore into President Donald Trump on Wednesday’s Late Show, calling him a “petty, angry man” for his “impotent” Facebook speech.

Trump released a surprise 46-minute speech on Facebook, during which he continued to push false election fraud claims and baseless conspiracy theories on the 2020 election.

“Tomorrow marks one month since the election, and the president has spent that entire time throwing a loud, pants-filling tantrum,” Colbert said of the speech. “If we don’t change presidents soon, he’s going to get a rash.”

Colbert filled his viewers in on Trump’s surprise address before going off on the president, noting that there was no press there to ask questions

“No press, no questions, not even the mediating lower third graphics of cable news,” he said. “Just uncut, blue flake crazy packed into a straw and blown right into the brainstem of the kamikaze MAGA dead-enders.”

Trump began by calling his address the “most important” speech he has ever made — prompting Colbert to joke that, “It may be the most impotent speech you’ve ever made.”

“Because it was just another rambling mass of lies that lasted a full 46 minutes,” added the host. “My big complaint? He should have done this a week ago, not because he said anything worth hearing, but at least the people who canceled a big family Thanksgiving could have pretended they were still eating with their racist uncle.”

Trump even acknowledged that his speech would likely be “demeaned and disparaged” by the media, adding that he was ok with it.

“Well, as long as it’s ok,” Colbert said, preparing his rant. “You’re a petty, angry man desperate for validation you will never receive and have never deserved. And in 50 days, you’ll be out of the White House, without the protections of executive power and no court is going to uphold you pardoning yourself. Plus, you’re ugly and your mother dresses you funny.”

“And here’s the thing,” he added. “All the contested states are now certified. It’s over!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

