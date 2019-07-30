Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Attempt to Insert Himself Into 9/11 Recovery Narrative

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump’s clumsy attempt to insert himself into the 9/11 rescue narrative at a Rose Garden bill-signing ceremony that will provide permanent, guaranteed healthcare for the Twin Towers first responders.

“Trump told the first responders he didn’t only stand with them now, he also stood with them then,” Colbert noted, before playing a clip of Trump’s speech where the presidents garbled several words, prompting the comedian to respond: “Narver Fahglep.”

The bill encountered surprisingly stubborn Republican Senate opposition and its final passage was only achieved after intense public lobbying led, in part, by former The Daily Show host and Colbert friend, Jon Stewart.

Not one to let an opportunity to claim reflected glory — no matter how disconnected from reality — go by, Trump said in his speech: “Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders. And I was down there also. But I am not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there.” Trump’s last comment elicited both groans and boos from the Late Show audience.

“Trump just can’t help but insert himself into everything,” Colbert noted, before launching into an impression of the president. “I just watched [Avengers] Endgame. Great movie. The Iron Man and the fat Thor— I was there, too. I don’t consider myself an Avenger…because I was rooting for Thanos. He had some good ideas.”

Turning serious for a moment, Colbert added: “To stand there and claim that while you’re not a first responder, you were down there with them after 9/11 has got to be the worst thing I’ve ever heard. If he hadn’t already said this.” At that point, the show played a clip of a 2016 Trump campaign rally where he made even more absurdly inaccurate and unsubstantiated statements about his role in the 9/11 recovery.

I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down on 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down. Everyone who helped clear the rubble— and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit.

“Yes, I helped out a little bit, on 7/11,” Colbert said as Trump. “Of course that was in July, so things were fine. …So glad I wasn’t there on 9/11, I hear it was not good.”

“Narver fahglep.”

