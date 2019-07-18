9/11 First Responder Goes Off on GOP ‘Assholes’ Who Blocked Victims’ Bill

9/11 first responder John Feal ripped GOP Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah for blocking the passage of a bill that would extend health care coverage for 9/11 survivors and first responders, calling them “assholes” in the process.

Feal has been an outspoken advocate for the bill, and on Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, tore into Paul and Lee for blocking the passage of the bill in order to seek spending cuts and other measures.

Co-anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Feal what he thought of the explanation Paul and Lee gave for their obstruction of the bill, and Feal called the duo “hypocrites,” as well as “bottom-feeders” and “opportunists” who “voted for the trillion-dollar tax cut.”

“You cannot cherry-pick and choose when you want to be a fiscal conservative, shame on him,” Feal said of Paul, noting that the Kentucky senator was the 51st vote for the tax cut.

He also derided Mike Lee as “Senator Jello,” a reference to a Utah Senate resolution that Lee once celebrated on his official page.

“Rand Paul and Mike Lee say there’s no effect here because the bill is going to pass eventually anyway, but does it have an effect because they keep delaying it?” co-anchor John Berman asked.

“Well, I mean, there are people at home waiting for a check to come in there are people at home that got a check that was cut 50 to 70 percent yeah, it has an effect. Not only do they have to deal with their illnesses, like cancer and pulmonary fibrosis, they were diagnosed with post-traumatic (syndrome), and now these people are at home worrying about their future. They’re wondering if the United States Senate, where bills go to die, if our bill will make it out alive.”

Feal vowed that he and his fellow activists would make sure the bill passes and noted: “we have bail money.”

“You know, yesterday Jon Stewart said we had to beg,” Feal said, adding, “We’re not begging, we’re demanding. We don’t beg for anything anymore. They work for us and they should be begging for forgiveness for being assholes for the last 15 years, excuse my language.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com