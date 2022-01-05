Steve Bannon had some thoughts on former Trump White House trade advisor Peter Navarro’s off the rails interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber that went viral on Tuesday night.

Bannon, also a former senior adviser to Trump, told Navarro on his War Room podcast Wednesday that “we are unreasonable men” and that he must act that way when confronted with an interviewer like Melber.

During the interview, Melber showed Navarro a clip of Bannon using a reference to the “Green Bay Sweep” football play, which has become a kind of code for their plan to overturn the election on January 6th.

“What was the plan and who was in on it besides you Bannon and Trump?” Melber asked Navarro.

Navarro went on to give a long explanation of their exact plan to which Melber interrupted, saying, “Do you realize you are describing a coup?”

Needless to say, the interview was contentious and made headlines across the country as a result. Bannon had some pointers for Navarro for how to confront a seasoned interviewer like Melber:

“Ari Melber is a trial lawyer, right? That is why you gotta get up in his face and refute it. You are trying to give Harvard faculty lounge pivot and ‘reasonable men can disagree.’ No, we are not reasonable men. We are unreasonable. Unreasonable men are men who change history. We are unreasonable. We are not reasonable, this is not some debate.”

