Steve Bannon Says Indictment Was ‘Best Day’ of His Life, Claims 35 Trump Allies Have Been Raided by the FBI and Face ‘Assassinations’

Steve Bannon said being indicted on alleged counts of fraud and money laundering Thursday was a high point in his life. He also claimed almost three-dozen allies of former President Donald Trump were raided the day he went to court.

Bannon was ushered into a New York City courtroom Thursday and charged with allegedly defrauding donors of a private campaign to fund a border wall.

He struck a defiant tone, and at one point told reporters outside of the courthouse.

“I am never going to stop fighting,” he said. “In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”

After a day to reflect, Bannon told Charlie Kirk on his eponymous show Friday he is feeling quite well.

“Yesterday was one of the best days of my life,” Bannon told Kirk. “It was a very powerful, spiritual day for me. A lot of things came into high clarity. I was totally in the zone, as you say in sports, the entire time. They’re not gonna shut me up.”

Bannon then invoked President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last week in which he said former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” were a threat to democracy.

The former Trump White House chief strategist called the speech “demonic,” and equated it to the “primal scream” of a “dying regime.”

Bannon added:

There were 35 FBI raids yesterday, right? There’s another grand jury coming together on Jan. 6… There were 35 senior members of MAGA, Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump, the FBI rolled in on. When they didn’t need to do it. All these people have lawyers. […] The jack-booted Gestapo has got to show up at their door and make a big display of this, so there is so much going on that people don’t even know at so many levels.

Bannon said the federal government under Biden is attempting to “bankrupt” and “de-platform” anyone associated with Trump through “financial terrorism” and “lawfare.”

“And quite frankly, up to assassinations,” he concluded. “If you blink, it’s over. So screw them, I spit right in their eye. I could care less. We’re rolling, and we’re rolling hard, baby.”

