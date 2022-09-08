WATCH: Handcuffed Steve Bannon Gets Perp-Walked Inside Manhattan Courthouse

A handcuffed Steve Bannon was perp-walked inside a Manhattan courthouse on Thursday after he surrendered to authorities.

Bannon was indicted in New York on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy, and scheme to fraud in connection with his fundraising efforts for an organization called We Build the Wall. The former advisor to ex-President Donald Trump once faced similar charges at the federal level stemming from the same enterprise, but Trump pardoned him in 2021.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges Bannon “solicited donations and raised money from donors throughout the United States, including several hundred from New York County,” based on “false representations” the money raised would be used to erect a wall at the southern border with Mexico.

Olivia Rubin of ABC News captured video of a handcuffed Bannon being escorted through a courthouse in Manhattan.

“For every conservative,” Bannon said, playing to the cameras. “This is what happens in the last days of a dying regime. They will never shut me up. They’ll have to kill me first. I have not yet begun to fight.”

Steve Bannon entering courtroom just now for arraignment: “They will never shut me up, they’ll have to kill me first.” pic.twitter.com/j075rpnkWX — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) September 8, 2022

Bannon’s indictment comes less than two months after a federal jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress. Last year, he was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. He refused to comply. Bannon reportedly set up a “war room” at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the riot. He also hosts a show called War Room for the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

