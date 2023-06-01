Steve Doocy Warns Trump ‘Would Be a Lame Duck’ on First Day in White House if Reelected

Fox News anchor Steve Doocy argued on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump “would be a lame duck” on his first day back in the White House if reelected in the 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday’s Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out that Trump’s Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis is “big into eight years”:

‘I’m going to need more than four years to fix this, Donald Trump can only do four. I need eight. I’ll get you eight. If you get me four, I’ll get another four. If you elect Donald Trump, he can’t give you another four.’ So that’s a legitimate tactic without alienating the base. You know, the famous thing is whoever beats Donald Trump, you have to beat him and get his voters. If you beat him and lose his voters, you can’t win.

Doocy then weighed in, noting, “If Ron DeSantis wins, he can serve for two terms, but by the Constitution, Donald Trump, who’s already served one term, can only do another.”

“So on his first day, he would be a lame duck, and that is one of the considerations big donors have,” Doocy said. “And the worry from a lot of big donors is not only does… if Donald Trump won the primary, there’s a real good chance he would lose the White House but also lose the House, and that’s one of the problems.”

Trump is the current frontrunner of the 2024 Republican primary at 53.2%, according to RealClearPolitics, followed by DeSantis at 22.4% and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at just 4.4%.

