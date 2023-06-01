Chris Christie Bombarded With Weight Jokes From Trump, Fox News, and Newsmax Ahead of Campaign Launch

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was bombarded with jokes about his weight on Wednesday ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign launch next week.

After it was reported that Christie’s campaign would launch next Tuesday in New Hampshire, Republican operative Roger Stone tweeted, “@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for President. He just needs to run,” along with a photo of Christie edited to make the former governor look even larger.

.@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for President. He just needs to run. pic.twitter.com/DUZ3U6JR1A — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 31, 2023

Stone’s post was picked up by former President Donald Trump, who shared a screenshot of the joke on Truth Social. Trump has previously made crass jokes about his former ally’s weight and posted a photo of Christie at a buffet last year.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld also took several jabs at Christie’s weight on his show Gutfeld!, Wednesday.

“Chris Christie is planning to hop into the race next week… right after he gets a clean bill of health from his trainer at Sea World,” Gutfeld said. “Something about his blowhole being clogged with fluffernutter.”

“Disgusting the things that they write,” he continued, before adding, “But you know, some say he is presidential in that he’s already the candidate most shaped like the Oval Office.”

Meanwhile, on Newsmax’s John Bachman Now, Wednesday, former pollster and political consultant Dick Morris said, “I have to tell you a joke about Christie while we’re here.”

“I was giving a speech for him when he was running for governor and his opponent said that he’s too fat to be governor,” Morris joked. “I said, well he may be heavier but the taxes will be lighter.”

Newsmax’s Bianca de la Garza replied, “There we go. Well we know there’s going to be a lot of jabs along the road here.”

“Quite a few of those jabs I remember when he was governor,” added guest host John Huddy.

Newsmax itself seemed to join in with the ridicule, posting the segment on YouTube under the title, “Chris Christie will create extra weight in Trump’s favor: Dick Morris.”

