Stormy Daniels: Trump Should ‘Absolutely’ Go to Prison if Found Guilty

Stormy Daniels believes former President Donald Trump should “absolutely” go to prison if he is found guilty of alleged fraudulent business filings and campaign finance violations for which he was indicted earlier this week.

The adult film star at the center of hush money payments she allegedly received from Trump Org recently sat with Piers Morgan for an interview about the sordid affair in which she features. The interview is set for release on Piers Morgan Uncensored available on the Fox Nation streaming platform.

Morgan asked if she’d like to see Trump “jailed” as a means to bring closure. Daniels said she didn’t see that “his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” though it is not clear what crimes against her she is referencing. But then she made clear that “if he is found guilty, absolutely” Trump should serve time.”

PIERS MORGAN: “Would it give you any kind of closure with your time involving Donald Trump to see him jailed?” STORMY DANIELS: “Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely, because a bigger problem is that if these allegations against him – or whatever else that we don’t know yet – he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever and he doesn’t, that it’s going to just basically… I mean it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse.”

Morgan also asked Daniels if she were willing to testify if this ends up on trial and how she feels about potentially testifying in a trial viewed around the world:

STORMY DANIELS: “Um, I mean any time you’re up in the public eye it’s scary. I mean, used to get scared giving an oral book report in school, so it’s daunting, but I look forward to it. You know what I mean? Because I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one that has been telling the truth. And, you know, you can’t shame me even more. So I feel like if they don’t, it paints the picture that they know something about me that makes me you know, untrustworthy, or not reliable.” PM: “So you want to have your day [in court]?” SD: “I do, I do. I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me and people will automatically assume – I would – that ‘oh, she must not be a good witness. She’s not credible’.” PM: “So there’s no doubt. If they ask you to testify, you will testify?” SD: “Oh, absolutely.”

