Succession Star Brian Cox Calls Fox News ‘The Devil,’ Says CNN Is ‘Same Story Again and Again’

Brian Cox, Logan Roy himself, weighed in on U.S. cable news during a CNBC interview Wednesday.

Cox stars in the acclaimed HBO series Succession, and he appeared on CNBC to promote Sunday’s season 3 premiere.

In a segment first flagged by TheBlaze, Cox talked about his lengthy career and what the show has to say about the media business.

He dryly remarked that he’s “always been pretty contemptuous” of the media, to the amusement of the CNBC anchors.

“What’s so interesting about America is it’s so polarized,” Cox said.

He had some light criticisms of CNN, saying the cable news network is “clearly the same story again and again and again” but acknowledging “I love CNN, ’cause I’m fairly left-wing.”

“And then, Fox News,” Cox added, “I don’t even go there, because that’s, like, the devil.”

He held up his fingers like a cross as he said it.

You can watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com