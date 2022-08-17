‘Such an Awful Decision’: Clay Travis Slams NBA Move to Not Hold Games on Election Day

Clay Travis slammed the NBA over its plan to not hold games on Election Day in order to encourage fans to vote.

The Outkick founder appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday to discuss the unprecedented decision from the NBA to not hold any games on Election Day, November 8th. Every NBA team is scheduled to play on November 7, however, and that Monday has been described as a civic engagement night where teams will encourage audiences to get out and vote the next day.

Fox & Friends did not cover the decision generously, focusing on criticism of the decision by NBA free agent Enes Kanter-Freedom.

Kanter-Freedom called out the NBA for remaining silent on the authoritarian regime in China.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy remarked that “the league is still silent when it comes to China and its human rights abuses, but they are giving people the day off to vote.”

Travis predicted “they are going to lecture all of us about left-wing politics.”

“It’s just such an awful decision by the NBA, which has alienated a massive amount of their otherwise audience that loves watching basketball and just doesn’t want to be marinated in this woke culture,” Travis said. “They will rip American institutions and values to the high heavens, but then will hop on private jets go play in the UAE, for instance, where if you are gay, you can be beheaded.”

Travis did not spell out why skipping games on Election Day was such an “awful decision,” but continued to predict a “lecture” from the league.

“The NBA is fine playing a pre-season game there, but then they have to lecture all of us on American politics, and they will never mention China or any other country’s global failings,” Travis concluded.

Doocy did note that Kanter-Freedom praised the NBA for giving the day off, but also claimed “the NBA subliminally encourages players to vote a certain party.”

“That’s exactly what they are doing,” Travis said. “If their position was ‘We are going to take a day on Election Day to talk about American exceptionalism and how America is the greatest country in the world…’ I think the vast majority of Americans would say ‘okay.’ The problem is the Democrat Party and woke politics in general is founded on the principal now of everything is racist and America is awful. That’s what I believe the day before Election Day will be spent parroting in the NBA.”

