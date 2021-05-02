Susan Collins Condemns Booing of Mitt Romney at Utah GOP Convention: ‘I Was Appalled’

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) rebuked the jeering that her colleague Mitt Romney received when he appeared before the Utah Republican Party at their convention over the weekend.

On Saturday, Romney was not only booed loudly when he tried to give his convention address, he also barely avoided getting censured by his own party because of his votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. CNN’s Jake Tapper brought all of this up as he interviewed Collins on State of the Union, and she offered a disapproving reaction.

“I was appalled,” Collins said. “Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who serves his state and our country well. We Republicans need to remember that we are united by fundamental principles… We are not a party that is led by just one person.”

As Collins spoke of other leaders in the Republican Party, Tapper noted that Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) has come under attack by top members of her own party for criticizing Trump. This led to the CNN host asking, “Is it politically dangerous to be a Republican like Liz Cheney who tries to stand up for facts and truth regarding the election and the insurrection?”

Collins’ answer:

Liz Cheney is a woman of strength and conscience. And she did what she felt was right and I salute her for that. We need to be accepting of differences in our party. We don’t want to become like too much of the Democratic Party which has been taken over by the progressive left. We need to have room for a variety of views, especially since we adhere to those core principles that I mentioned earlier.

Watch above, via CNN.

