Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice was a lightning rod for conservative critics of the Benghazi attack in the latter years of the Obama administration, and one of the most vocal critics of the alleged mishandling of that tragedy was none other than future President Donald Trump.

In a Thursday morning interview on Morning Joe, Ambassador Rice tells a story included in her new book she was promoting during her cable news appearance that describes a surprise hug from Donald Trump and surprise support whispered in her ear.

Rice told the viewing audience how “he grabs me by the shoulders and sort of pulls me up out of my chair. And I turn around to find that it’s Donald Trump. And then he hugs me. I’ve never seen this man in person before, never met him.”

She continued “He hugs me and while he’s hugging me he whispers into my ear, I think you were very unfairly treated over Benghazi and you’re doing a great job for the country.”

She then noted that “the hug itself was not gross, but the whole thing was kind of creepy because I’d never met this man before.”

Mika Brzezinksi added at the end “his hugs can be kind of gross.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

