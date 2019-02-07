‘Benghazi’ Trends #1 on Twitter After Trump Claims Republicans Never Investigated Obama

The word “Benghazi” became the number one trend on Twitter after President Donald Trump claimed Republicans “never” investigated former President Barack Obama during his tenure at the White House.

“Unlimited Presidential Harassment… The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts,'” Trump tweeted, days after giving a State of the Union address where he decried “ridiculous partisan investigations,” which he claims are hampering America’s “peace and legislation.”

“The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government,” he added. “I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!”

….The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

The president’s outrageous claim was quickly fact-checked by members of the media on Twitter. Some rebutted Trump’s tweet by simply mentioning Benghazi, while others brought up the Obama administration’s IRS and Fast and Furious investigations.

Check out a few of the best responses below:

Republicans in Congress launched 8 separate investigations into Benghazi between 2012 and 2016, repeatedly finding no wrongdoing. Before that, they investigated the Obama admin for “Fast and Furious” and over allegations the IRS targeted Tea Party orgs. All fruitless. https://t.co/I5MGEhd1ce — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 7, 2019

“The Republicans never did this to President Obama”? Off the top of my head, GOP Congress investigated: — Fast & Furious ATF operation

— IRS/Lois Lerner

— Benghazi

— Obamacare website snafu

— Solyndra https://t.co/7AarKVJU54 — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 7, 2019

time for everyone to dig out Trump’s tweets on Benghazi, on Fast & Furious, etc. etc. https://t.co/e7VMBidMN7 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 7, 2019

I seem to recall an investigation or two* of the terrorist attack on our consulate in Benghazi, but who can remember 2015? (*In fact there were TEN, most by Congress)https://t.co/MUFqLRHl3V — John Schindler (@20committee) February 7, 2019

Says the head of the Republican Party whose congress members conducted multiple investigations into Benghazi attack aimed at Obama/HRC and found squat. https://t.co/GBhl0M4obx — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) February 7, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com