comScore
13 HOURS OF POSTING

‘Benghazi’ Trends #1 on Twitter After Trump Claims Republicans Never Investigated Obama

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 8:57 am

The word “Benghazi” became the number one trend on Twitter after President Donald Trump claimed Republicans “never” investigated former President Barack Obama during his tenure at the White House.

“Unlimited Presidential Harassment… The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts,'” Trump tweeted, days after giving a State of the Union address where he decried “ridiculous partisan investigations,” which he claims are hampering America’s “peace and legislation.”

“The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government,” he added. “I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!”

The president’s outrageous claim was quickly fact-checked by members of the media on Twitter. Some rebutted Trump’s tweet by simply mentioning Benghazi, while others brought up the Obama administration’s IRS and Fast and Furious investigations.

Check out a few of the best responses below:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop