Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) confronted Fox News host Ed Henry with a former network contributor’s comments about Justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Friday, after he was asked whether he believes Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

After Swalwell repeatedly refused to answer whether he believes Reade’s allegation against Biden, the congressman said, “Ed, some of your former colleagues at your network called Christine Blasey Ford a ‘lying skank,'” referencing former Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson, who was fired in September 2018 for calling Kavanaugh’s accusers “lying skanks,” claiming “Leftist women are skanky,” and telling Ford to “stop opening your legs.”

“They said that she had a drinking problem and was aggressive with boys,” Swalwell noted. “That’s not the way to go after someone like this.”

Henry responded, “Okay, I’m certainly not responsible for unnamed former Fox people who may have said something or not said something.”

“It was Laura Ingraham’s show,” Swalwell declared — falsely attributing Jackson’s remark, which was made in a tweet.

“Okay, we’ll check the transcript. Again, I’m not sure what that has to do with whether or not you believe Tara Reade,” Henry shot back.

Swalwell then said, “Well there’s two ways to handle this, and that was one way and it was inappropriate. The way you’re handling this, straight questions, is appropriate.”

“The way that you see some in the media try and use spin and attack accusers, I don’t think that’s constructive,” he continued. “So what I’m saying is she made the allegation, the vice president is denying it, and it looks like there’s a way to get some records that might have existed and that may put this to rest.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]