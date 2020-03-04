Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders got a chance to look back on the viral Super Tuesday moment when she tackled a protester who disrupted former Vice President Joe Biden during his speech in California.

Sanders drew major media attention at the end of Super Tuesday when she assisted Dr. Jill Biden and wrestled down an anti-dairy demonstrator who got on stage. As she spoke to Fox’s Dana Perino on Wednesday about the evening as a whole, Sanders chuckled when she was eventually asked about her moment.

“It was a split second moment,” Sanders said. “Our security acted very quickly, and then a number of staffers, including myself, jumped in to have Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, and Valerie Biden’s back as they were on the stage. I don’t think we even really thought. We just saw what was happening and jumped in.”

Sanders continued to say “we’re happy nobody was hurt” in the scuffle, though she added “I did break a nail but I’m going to the nail shop right after this.”

Perino gave Sanders props though, saying “you deserve a manicure” and a back massage to go with it.

Watch above, via Fox News.

