Bernie Lets Loose on ‘Corporate Media’ After Super Tuesday Stumble: ‘This Campaign Has Been Compared to the Coronavirus’

On the day after his Super Tuesday setback, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is zeroing in on one entity which he believes was responsible for his underwhelming performance — the media.

Speaking at a news conference in Burlington, VT on Wednesday, Sanders sounded off on “some in the corporate media” — making reference to CNN’s Michael Smerconish comparing the Sanders campaign to the coronavirus, and former MSNBC host Chris Matthews likening the Sanders campaign’s ascent to the rise of the Nazis.

“There’s not been a campaign, I think, that has been having to deal with the kind of venom that we’re seeing from some in the corporate media,” Sanders said. “This campaign has been compared to the coronavirus on television. We have been described as the Nazi army marching across France.”

The Vermont senator went on to rip the last debate — conducted by CBS — for its lack of substance.

“The last debate that took place really was, I think, insulting to the American people,” Sanders said. “It was a food fight. It was about who could yell the loudest. That’s not what the American people want. They want a serious debate on serious issues.”

Watch above, via CNN.

