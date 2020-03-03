Do not test Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s support among women—especially those that know him best.

A anti-dairy industry protestor rushing the stage during his Super Tuesday victory speech learned that lesson the hard way, as Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders launched herself into a body tackle of the protestor while Dr. Jill Biden jumped in to protect her husband with perfect pass blocking technique.

The scary moment for the surging Biden occurred right after another anti-dairy protestor had just stepped on the stage and been removed by security. But just as that woman was removed, a second protestor appeared stage left and began to circle behind the candidate. Almost immediately, Sanders, wearing a black pinstriped suit, streaked across the stage and wrapped her arms around the protestor in a bear hug while Biden’s wife deftly pivoted to block the woman who was brandishing a protest sign. More women quickly appeared to wrestle the protestor off the stage, all of whom appeared to be Biden’s family, staffers, or supporters—and not professional security.

The responses to the women’s loyalty was

Symone said not on my watch! pic.twitter.com/S0Eq0xiOS0 — deray (@deray) March 4, 2020

OMG – Jill Biden is a bad-a*ss! https://t.co/SUHKtvAS5r — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2020

Did you see Symone Sanders take down that anti-dairy protester!? She’s so badass! — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) March 4, 2020

Sign Symone Sanders up for the XFL immediately pic.twitter.com/LyBCe7dQX1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2020

Jill Biden is a linebacker — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 4, 2020

Jill Biden using good pass-pro technique. Moves her feet, extends her arms, keeps balanced and stays between rusher and Joe. Should have been a left tackle. https://t.co/DejYnHwuYH — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 4, 2020

Jill Biden with some serious “not on my watch” energy pic.twitter.com/7Deds7QOpX — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 4, 2020

Symone Sanders is now a projected first round NFL draft pick

pic.twitter.com/HZLLu8QoQc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2020

Jill Biden, can I interest you in playing O-line for the Arizona Cardinals? — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 4, 2020

As a general safety matter concerning all candidates, can security possibly be increased at rallies, or is Jill Biden going to be left to tackle all protesters rushing the stage? — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) March 4, 2020

Sanders, in understated style, eventually weighed in on her peerless Secret Service impersonation.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

