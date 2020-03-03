comScore

SUPER TUESDAY: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH: Jill Biden and Symone Sanders TAKE OUT Anti-Dairy Protestor Rushing the Stage

By Reed RichardsonMar 3rd, 2020, 11:30 pm

Do not test Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s support among women—especially those that know him best.

A anti-dairy industry protestor rushing the stage during his Super Tuesday victory speech learned that lesson the hard way, as Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders launched herself into a body tackle of the protestor while Dr. Jill Biden jumped in to protect her husband with perfect pass blocking technique.

The scary moment for the surging Biden occurred right after another anti-dairy protestor had just stepped on the stage and been removed by security. But just as that woman was removed, a second protestor appeared stage left and began to circle behind the candidate. Almost immediately, Sanders, wearing a black pinstriped suit, streaked across the stage and wrapped her arms around the protestor in a bear hug while Biden’s wife deftly pivoted to block the woman who was brandishing a protest sign. More women quickly appeared to wrestle the protestor off the stage, all of whom appeared to be Biden’s family, staffers, or supporters—and not professional security.

The responses to the women’s loyalty was

Sanders, in understated style, eventually weighed in on her peerless Secret Service impersonation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: