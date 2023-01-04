T.J. Holmes’ Wife Blasts Estranged Husband for Cheating on Her: ‘Lack of Discretion Respect and Sensitivity’

The wife of ABC GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes is speaking out about her estranged husband after the very public scandal over his affair with co-host Amy Robach.

Through her lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, Marilee Fiebig told The Daily Mail on Wednesday:

During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.

Holmes and Robach were taken off the air late last year but have since returned to being on air. ABC had previously said Holmes and Robach would not be disciplined, according to Page Six. Last month, according to Page Six, ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

Robach was also having marital issues. She got divorced from her husband, Andrew.

