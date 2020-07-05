Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed President Donald Trump for using his 4th of July to go after his political enemies instead of doing more to address America’s most pressing concerns.

In a Sunday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Duckworth was asked for her reaction to the Mt. Rushmore speech where Trump blasted leftist demonstrators leading protests against monuments. This was a recurring theme from Trump over the weekend, for he also used a speech from the White House on Saturday to go after “Marxists” and “the far-left.”

As Bash asked Duckworth to elaborate her stance over the statue debate, the senator called for “a national dialogue” on the matter, but she also described the topic as a distraction from more important issues. Duckworth explained that Trump “spent more time worried about honoring dead Confederates” when that time could’ve been used to honor those who’ve died from the coronavirus, or address the allegations that Russia is putting bounties on America’s servicemen.

“His priorities are all wrong here,” Duckworth said. “He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome the pandemic and what are we going to do to push Russia back. Instead, he had no time for that. He spent all the time talking about dead traitors.”

Bash followed up by noting that some protests have been directed at statues of Confederate leaders, but others have been directed at George Washington and other members of the American founding fathers. When asked if it was a “good idea” to remove statues of Washington, Duckworth answered “I think we should listen to everybody” before pivoting back to slam the Trump administration’s leadership.

“I’m worried about the 130,000 who have lost their lives recently and the thousands more Americans who are currently sick than I am about our historical past,” she said. “We need to talk about what we’re doing now to bring this country off of the brink of chaos that it’s in.”

Watch above, via CNN.

