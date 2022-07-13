Tapper Hits Biden Adviser on Inflation: ‘Every Month One Of You’ Talks to CNN About Tackling It, But ‘Prices Are Still Going Up’

Jake Tapper challenged White House economic advisor Cecilia Rouse over the Biden administration’s response to yet another record month of inflation.

Inflation rose 9.1% in June, year over year, according to a consumer price index report that was worse than expected. CNBC reported:

The consumer price index, a broad measure of everyday goods and services related to the cost of living, soared 9.1% from a year ago, above the 8.8% Dow Jones estimate. That marked the fastest pace for inflation going back to November 1981.

Gas prices have dropped moderately in recent weeks, which was not reflected in the report. Still, record prices are creating challenges for millions of Americans.

On CNN’s The Lead Wednesday, Tapper welcomed Rouse to discuss the White House’s strategy to get a handle on inflation.

“There’s no question inflation is the number one economic challenge we’re facing in this country right now,” Rouse said. “That is why combatting inflation is the president’s number one priority.”

Rouse added President Joe Biden is “focused” on tackling energy prices and releasing more crude into the market. She also said the federal government is working to encourage more housing inventory.

Tapper noted someone from the administration has come on his show after the release of recent CPI reports, yet Americans are feeling no relief. He said,

I just feel like every month one of you nice people from the White House comes on the show to talk about inflation, and you talk about these tools in the president’s tool kit and you don’t use them. You don’t use these tools. And you know, there’s debating and discussing going on, and meanwhile, prices are still going up.

Rouse argued Congress needs to act to help the Biden as he works to help the economy.

Tapper concluded, “He’s the Democratic president and the Congress is controlled by Democrats, so it’s not as though you don’t have each other’s phone numbers.”

Watch above, via CNN.

