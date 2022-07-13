Lauren Boebert’s Restaurant Closes with ‘Covfefe’ Message After Landlord Refuses to Renew Lease

Shooters Grill, a Colorado restaurant owned by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), closed this week after a new landlord refused to renew the lease.

The “twist” of the restaurant was servers could be packing heat while they took your order. Among the menu items were things like the “Guac Nine” burger. No more, however, can you get yourself a cheeseburger from a 9mm-wielding waitress as the restaurant was shut down despite attempts by Boebert to negotiate with a new building owner.

Outside the building a sign was put up reading: “Thanks for the support. Stay tuned. #Covfefe,” according to an image published by Post Independent.

Boebert said she talked to the new owners, Milken Enterprises, headed by Mike Miller and Dan Meskin, but was told the only way to keep Shooters Grill open was to buy the building herself. The congresswoman said they presented “no wiggle room” to compromise.

“Within the next two hours, I had reporters reaching out to me asking me if this was true and if we were being evicted. I said, ‘Well, we’re not being evicted. The lease is not being renewed — that’s a big difference,'” she said, according to Colorado Sun.

Boebert said she and her husband will be attempting to keep the Shooters brand going, though there are no definitive plans in motion yet.

“I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day,” the congresswoman and vocal Donald Trump supporter said. “They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”

Boebert also had campaign headquarters housed next door to her restaurant with a large “THIS IS BOEBERT COUNTRY” sign being displayed, but that lease has been put in jeopardy too, the Denver Post reported last month.

