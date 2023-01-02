Tapper Throws Shade at Fox News’ McEnany: ‘Has a Huge Platform’ But ‘Doesn’t Use It to Correct the Record’ on Election Claims

CNN’s Jake Tapper took a shot at Fox News personality and former Trump administration Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over her false claims about the 2020 election.

On Monday’s edition of The Lead, Tapper spoke with former Trump Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, who left the administration in December 2020. She was one of many witnesses interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Donald Trump falsely told his supporters the election had been rigged against him. Those lies culminated in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 as Congress certified the election’s results.

Griffin testified that McEnany is a “liar” who repeated Trump’s baseless claims while knowing they were false.

“You told the committee in your testimony this about former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany,” Tapper said, before quoting Griffin’s testimony to her.

“You said, ‘I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist. I wish her the best, but she made–she’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard law grad. This is not an idiot. She knew we lost the election…'”

Griffin called the actions of McEnany and others who pushed the false election claims “shameful.”

“Silence is one thing,” she said. “People who were in the White House, not themselves speaking up against election lies, that’s shameful. It’s not a good thing. But it is far worse to amplify the lies that led to Jan. 6, and that have taken hold in this country in such a dangerous way. So, I hold those who pushed those lies – especially who I believe knew better – in a different category than those who merely remained silent.”

She noted that McEnany and others had large platforms to call on rioters to leave the Capitol, but said nothing.

“So many people sat on the sidelines and just decided someone else might speak out and do the right thing, someone else might step in and stop this violence in real-time,” she continued. “Kayleigh, others had massive platforms. They had massive public profiles that they could have used that day to hopefully try to stop the violence.”

“She has a huge platform on a different channel,” Tapper said, alluding to Fox News. “And she, as far as I can tell, doesn’t use it to correct the record.”

Watch above via Fox News.

