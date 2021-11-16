Ted Cruz Accuses Liz Cheney of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’: He ‘Broke’ Her and It’s ‘Sad’

Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) accused Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” on Tuesday night.

Cruz recently went after Cheney and snarked that the conservative Republican congresswoman might be better suited to run in 2024 as a Democrat. Cheney shot back by saying, “I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it.”

In the past week, Cheney has publicly criticized the Biden administration numerous times, but Republicans have turned on her because of her frequent denunciations of former President Donald Trump, the big lie about the 2020 election, the riots on January 6, and Republicans who helped fuel all of the above.

Sean Hannity dismissively told Cruz Tuesday Cheney’s up “on her high horse” about January 6, reiterating that he emphatically condemns the Capitol riots while asking why Cheney hasn’t supported a commission into the riots that occurred during the summer of 2020.

“I look at the situation of Liz Cheney and I just think it’s sad,” Cruz said. “I’ve always liked her, I haven’t agreed with her on everything, I think she’s a bit too eager to send in the Marines and to invade countries all over the planet, but I’ve always liked her and I think she falls into the category of people who Donald Trump just broke, just shattered.”

Cruz famously attacked Trump multiple times on the 2016 campaign trail, particularly after Trump directly insulted the Texas senator’s wife.

“She hates Donald Trump so much that it just has overridden everything in her system,” he continued. “She’s lashing out at Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat and it’s sad to watch what has happened. It is Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Before going after Cheney on Twitter, Cruz was getting attention last week for his repeated attacks on Sesame Street and Big Bird for promoting vaccines for kids.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

